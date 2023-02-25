Gov. Emmanuel votes, expresses delight over large turnout

The governor added that he would give an update after some hours and lauded the voters for conducting themselves orderly.

“I am very impressed by the peaceful conduct of the elections today and the large turnout of voters with enthusiasm to cast their votes,“he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting was orderly at the time of visit as voters were made to cue and wait for their accreditation.

Speaking to NAN, Mr Ekerete Sam, a voter at the polling unit said he was highly impressed with the peaceful atmosphere at the polling unit.

A community leader in the area, Chief Monday Victor, commended INEC for the introduction of BVAS as accreditation was very smooth without delay.