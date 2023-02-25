Emmanuel, who voted at about 10: 30 am, expressed delight over large the large turnout of voters and peaceful conduct of the exercise.
Gov. Emmanuel votes, expresses delight over large turnout
Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has voted at the Awa ward 1 unit 1 in Onna Local Government Area of the state.
Recommended articles
The governor added that he would give an update after some hours and lauded the voters for conducting themselves orderly.
“I am very impressed by the peaceful conduct of the elections today and the large turnout of voters with enthusiasm to cast their votes,“he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting was orderly at the time of visit as voters were made to cue and wait for their accreditation.
Speaking to NAN, Mr Ekerete Sam, a voter at the polling unit said he was highly impressed with the peaceful atmosphere at the polling unit.
A community leader in the area, Chief Monday Victor, commended INEC for the introduction of BVAS as accreditation was very smooth without delay.
Victor urged the people to conduct themselves in an orderly manner to elect candidates that would bring development to the state and Nigeria at large.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng