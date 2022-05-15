Gov Emmanuel didn't bar Atiku from meeting delegates - Akwa Ibom govt

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong, in Uyo on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Recall that Atiku and Emmanuel are both presidential aspirants on the platform of PDP.

Contrary to the widespread reports, the state government said Emmanuel has no contention over Atiku's scheduled visit to Akwa Ibom, especially given the fact that he would also pay a courtesy call on the governor after meeting the delegates.

The statement described the reports as ‘mischievous’, adding that the governor can't deny Atiku access to the delegates as other aspirants have also visited the state.

Ememobong said, “The truth is that the Governor who has been in communication and contact with all other presidential aspirants (Atiku Abubakar inclusive) was informed that the former Vice President will be visiting on Monday, 16th May 2022 to meet with delegates and thereafter see him (Gov. Emmanuel) by 4 pm, a proposal that was unhesitatingly accepted.

“It is therefore pure mischief for anyone to insinuate that the Governor is preventing Alhaji Abubakar from seeing delegates. Other presidential aspirants have visited the party in Akwa Ibom without a hitch, so why would Atiku’s be different?

“We urge the entire public to discountenance the fake news and treat it as an act of mischief of the highest order. Our delegates and team are waiting to receive the aspirant on the agreed date and time,” he stated.