Ekiti Gov elect, Fayemi visits Sen. Omisore ahead of Osun re-run

Kayode Fayemi told newsmen that his visit was not on political issue, but personal.

The Ekiti State Governor-Elect, Dr kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday visited Sen Iyiola Omisore, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), governorship aspirant in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Fayemi paid the visit to Omisore in his house at Oduduwa Estate, Ibadan Road, Ile-Ife.

Fayemi, however, told newsmen that his visit was not on political issue, but personal.

“Don’t you know that I am Omisore’s in-law and I am free to visit him anytime I wish?

“Therefore my purpose of coming to Omisore is neither on political issue nor rerun election coming up on Thursday.

“But I came to visit him to show my concern and care for his welfare, “ he said.

Fayemi told newsmen that he would be sworn-in as governor of Ekiti State in the next three weeks.

He pledged not to disappoint the people who voted for him as governor. 

