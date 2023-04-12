The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Diri picks PDP ticket to seek second tenure in Bayelsa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Diri, in his remark, promised to lead the party to victory, pointing out that Bayelsa was a PDP state judging from the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Bayelsa state Governor, Douye Diri. [Twitter/@iamDouyeDiri]
Bayelsa state Governor, Douye Diri. [Twitter/@iamDouyeDiri]

With this development, the coast is clear for Diri to seek a second tenure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Diri, who was the sole aspirant for the primary, polled 305 “yes” votes from the delegates to emerged as the party candidate.

The primary election conducted on Wednesday had the party delegates from the eight local government areas of the state casting their votes to affirm the candidature of the governor.

Chairman of the election committee and Osun governor, Ademola Adeleke, in a remark, urged the people of the state to rally around the party during the governorship election.

He expressed happiness that the committee was able to conduct a free and fair primary, urging members to unite to ensure victory.

He said: "In a democracy, people must be allowed to vote and the votes must count; people of Bayelsa must ensure that persons with violent tendencies are not entrusted with leadership.

He said: “In a democracy, people must be allowed to vote and the votes must count; people of Bayelsa must ensure that persons with violent tendencies are not entrusted with leadership.

“The voting pattern during the general election showed that Bayelsa is totally PDP; our government has been able to bring back members who have left. We have formed a united front.

“In the past three years, our government has embarked on several infrastructural projects and made the welfare of civil servants a priority. We will consolidate on what we have on ground when we are re-elected.

“We will continue to take necessary steps to bring shared prosperity to Bayelsa and its people,” he said.

