Gov Buni inaugurates Tinubu’s campaign office in Yobe

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Thursday inaugurated the campaign office of Sen. Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Damaturu.

Newly inaugurated Tinubu campaign office in Damaturu, Yobe. [NAN]
Newly inaugurated Tinubu campaign office in Damaturu, Yobe. [NAN]

“I’m really impressed with what I saw in terms of preparations and organisations of the campaign structure here in Yobe state”, he said.

Buni also assured that people of the state would massively vote APC as usual.

“Yobe is APC and APC is Yobe. So, our people are on board and we are soliciting for their support as usual.

”We are not taking them for granted.

“We will ensure that we reach out all nooks and crannies of the state to ensure Victory,” Buni added.

