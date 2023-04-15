Gov Buni congratulates APC for winning Yobe South Senatorial seat

Buni’s message is contained is in a statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, the Director General Press and Media Affairs to the governor, on Saturday in Damaturu.

The governor issued the congratulatory message after the formal declaration of Bomoi by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Buni described the victory as an additional value to the incoming APC national government.

“I am optimistic the Senator would always lend his support to legislations on policies and programmes of the Federal Government.

“We are also optimistic the lawmaker would bring his experience to bear and continue to work towards improving the lives of his constituents,” Buni said.