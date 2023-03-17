Gov. Buni appeals for peaceful elections in Yobe

The governor noted that Yobe remains a peaceful state with no history of political violence,urging residents to keep the status of the state as a model of peaceful electioneering.

“We should always lead the path and remain role model of democracy and peaceful electioneering in Nigeria,” he said.

The governor also urged the electorate to build on the successes recorded in previous elections for a successful exercise across the state.

“We must not derail from our very successful and excellent record of conducting peaceful elections in Yobe state.

“We are a united family and politics must never divide us to fight against each other,” Buni said .