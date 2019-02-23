Bindow, who voted at Abumutunchi 001 polling unit in Kolere Ward of Mubi North Local Government, also lauded the matured conduct of voters across the state.

The governor said everyone deserve commendation for the election, particularly INEC, security agents and the public.

Also speaking on the election, the North East National Vice Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Salihu Mustafa, who voted at Rumde 001 polling unit of Alkalawa Ward of Yola North local government, expressed satisfaction with the turnout and the process.

Mustafa said he was in touch with other states in the north east and the election was going on smoothly except for few hitches in Taraba.

I was informed of card reader problem in Gassol Local Government and the misplacement of ballot papers of House of Representatives in Wukari Local Government areas of Taraba state, Mustafa alleged.