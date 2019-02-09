Bindow gave the directive during his governorship re-election campaign rally in Michika.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the 80 staff were disengaged by a screening panel over some discrepancies in the process of their appointments.

The governor in making the order recalled that he had enjoyed the support of the people when he represented the area at the Senate.

He urged the locality to continue to support All Progressives Congress (APC) to change the narratives of the state in particular and the nation at large.

He assured the people of his determination to provide massive infrastructural development to the area when re-elected.

Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, Chairman of the APC in the state said that the Bindow administration had brought change especially in the area of infrastructural development in the state.

Bilal explained that the area had produced leaders in the past but lacked development.

While receiving decampees, the chairman assured the people that President Muhammadu Buhari would continue to provide security for the people of the region

According to him, plans are on ground to provide massive road infrastructure by the Bindow-led administration if given another term

In his remark, Director General of Buhari Bindow Campaign Organisation, Chief Felix Tangwami appreciated the large turnout of people at the rally

Tangwami said that the present dispensation was of immense advantage to people of Michika andurged them to vote en mass for the party to continue its good works.

Patience Kwache, who spoke on behalf of decampees, explained that they were tired of following other parties that do not have any hope for the people.

Kwache said that the people had long expected development in the past, noting that APC had proven to be the peoples government.

She assured the campaign train of their resolve to massively vote for APC in the coming elections.

Mr Vandi Favanza, Chairman of the council appealed to the governor to construct more roads in the area and provide employment opportunities for youths and women.

NAN reports that Michika local government is among areas liberated under the present administration by the military fromBoko Haram insurgents.