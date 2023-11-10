Gov Bello urges APC stakeholders on peaceful conduct during off-cycle governorship election

Bello, who addressed party faithful in Lokoja on Thursday, in preparation for the election, said maintaining peace is key towards the success of the poll.

“Saturday’s election is so crucial to APC hence the importance of maintaining peace and orderliness throughout the entire electoral process.

“More so I’m so confidence that, considering the dedication of party members throughout the campaign and the achievements of his administration, APC will secure a resounding victory.

“By God’s grace, we shall turn the election day into a festive occasion marked by celebration and entertainment, ” he assured.

The governor sternly cautioned against any actions that could disrupt the state’s peace, emphasising that any form of violence would be dealt with according to the law.