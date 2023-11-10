ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gov Bello urges APC stakeholders on peaceful conduct during off-cycle governorship election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor sternly cautioned against any actions that could disrupt the state’s peace, emphasising that any form of violence would be dealt with according to the law.

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello [KGSG]
Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello [KGSG]

Recommended articles

Bello, who addressed party faithful in Lokoja on Thursday, in preparation for the election, said maintaining peace is key towards the success of the poll.

Saturday’s election is so crucial to APC hence the importance of maintaining peace and orderliness throughout the entire electoral process.

“More so I’m so confidence that, considering the dedication of party members throughout the campaign and the achievements of his administration, APC will secure a resounding victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By God’s grace, we shall turn the election day into a festive occasion marked by celebration and entertainment, ” he assured.

The governor sternly cautioned against any actions that could disrupt the state’s peace, emphasising that any form of violence would be dealt with according to the law.

He urged citizens to collaborate with law enforcement officers to ensure a smooth and orderly electoral process stating that, their presence will be to protect the electorate during the exercise. Bello also called Kogi residents to cast their votes massively for the APC candidate, Ododo Usman and his running mate, Joel Salifu.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

National industrial Court restrains NLC, TUC from nationwide strike

National industrial Court restrains NLC, TUC from nationwide strike

Tension in Bayelsa as PDP, APC supporters clash over election materials

Tension in Bayelsa as PDP, APC supporters clash over election materials

INEC calls on officials to demonstrate patriotism, professionalism during elections

INEC calls on officials to demonstrate patriotism, professionalism during elections

Gov Bello urges APC stakeholders on peaceful conduct during off-cycle governorship election

Gov Bello urges APC stakeholders on peaceful conduct during off-cycle governorship election

INEC has no reason to fail in guber election in Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa - ADC

INEC has no reason to fail in guber election in Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa - ADC

BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Peter Mbah's victory as Enugu State Governor

BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Peter Mbah's victory as Enugu State Governor

Election observer lists flashpoints in Bayelsa for off-cycle governorship election

Election observer lists flashpoints in Bayelsa for off-cycle governorship election

Rising fire incidents at early stage of harmattan in Kaduna alarming - NEMA

Rising fire incidents at early stage of harmattan in Kaduna alarming - NEMA

NSCDC, Police pledges to strengthen relationship to fight crime in Ondo

NSCDC, Police pledges to strengthen relationship to fight crime in Ondo

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ali Ndume and Godswil Akpabio [PG]

I'm older, I can advise Akpabio – Senator Ndume

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu pleads for free and fair elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa

Senator-Chukwuka-Utazi [Peoples Gazette]

I quit PDP to a party that'll allow me operate maximally - Sen Utazi

Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun [ChannelsTV]

IGP bows to pressure, redeploys CP Imo ahead of by-election