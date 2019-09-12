Bello in a statement in Lokoja on Wednesday hailed the tribunal for affirming the president’s victory in the last general elections

In the statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu, the governor said the verdict had further demonstrated that the judiciary remains the hope of the common man.

‘The judiciary has again proved itself strong in the protection of democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Bello also described Buhari as a man of the people and a peace-loving statesman.

‘The decision of the tribunal will definitely go a long way to solidify the faith of the masses in the courts,” the governor said.

He then felicitated with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Nigerians as a whole, urging them to continue to believe in Buhari.

Bello advised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to accept the verdict in good faith and join hands with the president to move the nation forward.

He also urged the president and members of his cabinet not to relent in their efforts to deliver the dividends of democracy to the ordinary Nigerians.

Bello reminded Buhari of the deplorable state of Federal roads in the state, calling for urgent actions to repair them.

The governor pledged his support and that of the people of the state to the policies and programmes of the Buhari-led Federal Government.