Gov. Bello committed to Tinubu-Shettima’s victory – Kogi APC

Fanwo, who doubles as Kogi Commissioner for Information and Communication, flayed the report as one done in bad fate, saying the story was “spurious, malicious and a badly delivered hatchet job”.

Fanwo said the reports were mischievous and out to create distrust, acrimony and chaos in the party.

He said the fabrication was made by people who were desperately trying to disparage the unbending commitment of the Governor to the success of the APC in the presidential election.

Fanwo assured the public that Gov. Yahaya Bello’s unflinching commitment to the campaign was not in doubt among committed stakeholders of the APC at all levels.

“Gov. Bello is constantly on the drawing board, galvanising Kogi people and youths across Nigeria to massively support the “President-in-Waiting, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

“This will definitely not go down well with open and veiled detractors of our Presidential candidate, who would go to any length to paint a picture of crisis where there is absolutely none.

“Aside from winning and sustaining the support of the majority of Nigerian youths for Tinubu, Bello has effectively mobilised the people to deliver not less than 95 per cent Kogi votes to the Presidential Candidate of our party.

He said that the governor recently registered millions of youths, women and people living with disabilities into APC.

According to him, Bello is proud of the Presidential Candidate of his party and has no doubt whatsoever in the capacity of Tinubu to take Nigeria to the desired level.

“It is laughable, ludicrous and unthinkable to insinuate that the man working so hard to deliver massive votes for the Presidential Candidate of the party is the one naysayers would accuse of non-commitment.

”The governor also remains the only known contestant in the presidential primaries to have donated his campaign secretariat to our candidate, which is being used by the youth directorate of the campaign till today,” Fanwo said

He assured that Gov. Bello would continue to work for the success of Tinubu at the Feb. 25 polls.

He, however, called on the media to avoid being tools in the hands of desperate politicians in their efforts to assassinate the characters of well meaning Nigerians.