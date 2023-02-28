ADVERTISEMENT
Gov. Bagudu loses senatorial race to Aliero

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Sen. Adamu Aliero of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of Kebbi Central Senatorial District election held on Feb. 25.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Abbas Yusuf-Bazata, who announced the result on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi said Aliero beat Gov. Abubakar Bagudu to the seat.

He said that Aliero scored 126,588 votes to defeat Bagudu, the incumbent governor of Kebbi and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 92,389 votes.

The Returning Officer added that Abubakar Bello-Tilli of Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored 1,874 votes, while Umar Rufa’i of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) got 992 votes.

“Adamu Muhammad Mainasara Aliero of PDP having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared winner and returned elected as Senator for Kebbi Central Senatorial District,” he said.

Aliero a two-term governor of the state is the current Senator representing the zone.

He defected to the PDP when he lost the bid to get the APC endorsement during the primary to recontest for the seat.

Aliero also a former minister, thanked God and the constituents for giving him another opportunity to serve.

He said that it was a victory for all and encouraged the people to remain peaceful and respect constituted authorities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

