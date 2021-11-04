Gov Badaru sacks 25 LG Secretaries in Jigawa

“Jigawa State Government is hereby announcing the relieve of the appointments of all the 27 Local Governments Secretaries, except those of Sule Tankarkar and Buji Local Government Areas (LGAs).

“The affected officers are directed to handover all official documents and other materials and items to their respective Directors of Administration and General Services (DAGS) with immediate effect,” the statement said.

The statement added that Gov. Muhammad Badaru thanked th sacked appointees for their enormous contributions towards the development of the LGAs they served.