Gov Ayade, Sylva, Lawan pick APC presidential forms

This is coming ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for the sale of the ruling party’s nomination and expression of interest forms at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, also picked up his copy of the forms.

According to Punch, some associates of the Senate President at the venue maintained that Nigeria needs a “Nigerian president” and not one given to ethnic tendencies.

However, a group, Good People of Nigeria, said they obtained the presidential forms on behalf of Sylva.

Speaking for the group, the leader of the group, Alhaji Mohammed Abu Abaji, said the group had been closely monitoring Sylva’s work in controlling the petroleum resources of Nigeria, adding that the minister is the right person to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, “That is why we bought these forms and called on him to come and contest in the APC primaries; I think it is one of the small things we can do for him.

“For the period he has been the minister you can see that he has spent a lot of time in the Niger Delta to talk to his people. We believe that as a president a lot will happen for oil prospects for the development of Nigeria. We are the good people of Nigeria and it is a collective donation. Everybody you see here donated money for the fund.”

While receiving the forms, Sylva praised the group for obtaining the forms, adding that he would need to consult the leaders of the country before he officially joined the presidential race.

He said, “It is very humbling and I must also say it is shocking. What I will do now, I will not give you a direct response. I need to consult my constituency, the leaders of this country and then I will come back to you to let you know if I have taken a position to run for the president of this country.

“I will go to my leader, for example the Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark, I will talk to him; I will also consult other leaders.”