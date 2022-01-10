Gov Ayade has a problem with Democracy as a concept

Addressing some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Governor’s lodge in Calabar, on Sunday, January 9, 2022, Ayade said democracy does not create the balance that is needed for natural justice.

“We inherited a brand of democracy which is not afrocentric, neither does it have the sensitivity of the African culture and morality,” Ayade said.

He added that: “Democracy is so primitively blind that it reduces itself to numbers. The higher your population, the more you win. So there is nothing like balancing, there is no equity in democracy.

“There is no moral conscience. Democracy is blind to ethnicity, it is blind to religion, it is blind to fairness, it is repugnant to natural justice.”

The issue of zoning has been a thorny, recurring one in Cross River. And Ayade says he is committed to zoning the governorship ticket to the southern senatorial district of the state.

"2023 is a harbinger of peace, equity and justice so that every one of us will have a sense of equity and sense of balance to maintain and sustain our politics.

“This will enable everybody to know his turn at every given time," Ayade had promised PDP stakeholders in the past.