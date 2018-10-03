news

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, met with former President Olusgeun Obasanjo in Ogun state.

According to Punch, Tambuwal arrived Obasanjo’s residence around 7:39 pm and was immediately ushered in to see the former President.

The Sokoto state Governor is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tambuwal dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the PDP on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

Tambuwal wanted Buhari dead

Buhari's personal assistant on social media, Lauretta Onochie recently accused Tambuwal of wanting the president dead in bid to take over his government.

Onochie said this while reacting to the Governor’s statement explaining why he left the ruling APC.

ALSO READ: Group cautions Tambuwal on unguarded statement against Buhari

She called Tambuwal a liar, adding he had always desired to overthrow Buhari's government.

The PDP will be holding its presidential primaries on October 6, 2018 where a candidate that will fly the party’s flag in 2019 will be elected.