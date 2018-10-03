Pulse.ng logo
Gov Aminu Tambuwal meets Obasanjo in Ogun state

Aminu Tambuwal Sokoto Gov in closed door meeting with Obasanjo

Tambuwal arrived Obasanjo’s residence around 7:39 pm and was immediately ushered in to see the former President.

  • Published:
Sokoto Gov, Aminu Tambuwal in closed door meeting with Obasanjo play

Governor Aminu Tambuwal

(WhirlWind News)

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, met with former President Olusgeun Obasanjo in Ogun state.

According to Punch, Tambuwal arrived Obasanjo’s residence around 7:39 pm and was immediately ushered in to see the former President.

The Sokoto state Governor is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tambuwal dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the PDP on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

Tambuwal wanted Buhari dead

Buhari's personal assistant on social media, Lauretta Onochie recently accused Tambuwal of wanting the president dead in bid to take over his government.

Onochie said this while reacting to the Governor’s statement explaining why he left the ruling APC.

ALSO READ: Group cautions Tambuwal on unguarded statement against Buhari

She called Tambuwal a liar, adding he had always desired to overthrow Buhari's government.

The PDP will be holding its presidential primaries on October 6, 2018 where a candidate that will fly the party’s flag in 2019 will be elected.

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

