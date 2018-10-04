Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Governor Al-Makura clinches Nasarawa South APC senatorial ticket

2019 Election Governor Al-Makura clinches Nasarawa South APC senatorial ticket

Chairman of the electoral committee,  Ismaila   Ahmed,  represented by the Secretary,  Abdullahi Candido, announced the result on Wednesday in Lafia.

  • Published:
This is why Ekiti APC governorship primary ended in violence play Governor Al-Makura clinches Nasarawa South APC senatorial ticket (The Guardian )

Gov. Umaru  Al-Makura has been elected as the All Progressives Congress (APC)  candidate for the Nasarawa South senatorial zone election in 2019.

Chairman of the electoral committee,  Ismaila   Ahmed,  represented by the Secretary,  Abdullahi Candido, announced the result on Wednesday in Lafia.

Ahmed said Al-Makura polled a total of 1,262 votes to defeat his opponent, Sen. Salisu   Egyegbola,  who scored 312 votes.

He explained that 1,612 delegates were expected to participate in the exercise,  1,608 were accredited, while 1,594 voted.

He said 20 votes were voided for improper thumb printing.

Meanwhile, Al-Makura has expressed delight at the outcome of the election and dedicated the victory to the people of the state.

He commended the maturity exhibited by his opponent for accepting the result of the election in good faith.

He also lauded the electoral committee for the transparency of the process, saying that they had demonstrated the ideals the APC stood for.

The governor promised not to let the people down when eventually elected as Senator representing Nasarawa South at the general election.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 The Battle For Lagos See LIVE results of APC Governorship Primarybullet
2 Eviction Monday You won’t be seeing Ben Bruce in the senate next year...bullet
3 Ambode Vs Sanwo-Olu Oshiomhole backs result of Lagos governorship...bullet

Related Articles

Al-Makura/Adamu Feud Security beefed up in Keffi as APC conducts senatorial primaries
Ajimobi Governor says he'll return to Senate for 2nd term in 2019
Al-Makura Nasarawa Gov. sets up committee to probe activities of predecessors
In Nasarawa SDP blames Gov Al-Makura for gas explosion that killed 9
Kayode Fayemi Minister wins Ekiti APC governorship ticket
Fayose Gov says Fayemi's defeat in Ekiti guber poll is rest assured
Pulse Blogger Wadada and the politics of zoning in Nasarawa
Pulse Opinion APC messed up in Ekiti, now it has one last chance
Ekiti Guber Race APC to conduct fresh governorship primary Friday
Tanko Al-‎Makura Ekiti APC primary will be credible, says Governor

Politics

2019 Election Protest in Abakaliki over Ebonyi APC governorship primary
2019 Election 2 governorship candidates emerge in Ogun APC
Lagos APC chairman disagrees with NWC panel on result of primaries
2019 Election APC NWC cancels Zamfara Governorship Primary
Ondo APC members call for Oshiomhole’s resignation
Oshiomhole Ondo APC members call for national chairman’s resignation
X
Advertisement