During another round of his campaign tours, Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu assured the people of Iju-Itagbolu, in Akure North local government area, of a befitting twin road that will ease the pain of commuters.

The governor stated that the ongoing dualisation of Akure-Ado road project will be completed soon.

"We have commenced the dualisation of Akure-Ado road, by this, travellers plying this route will do so comfortably," Akeredolu said before a crowd at Iju/Itaogbolu.

"Our projects are apparently obvious to all and sundry, so will help the vulnerable out of penury.

"Today we have an industrial park in Ondo State. Since Ajasin left, no administration has done what we have done in Ondo, our second term, by the grace of God, will be better than this. We plan on making more roads in the grassroots for our farmers.

"We have won elections on two occasions in your area, and I am optimistic that we will win again the third time," he added.

Corroborating the governor, the Minister of State for Niger Delta, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, appreciated the residents for trooping out en masse to welcome the governor.