Gov. Ahmed wins PDP Kwara South Senatorial ticket

Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara was on Thursday in Omu-Aran, affirmed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s delegates as the party’s flag bearer for Kwara South Senatorial District in the 2019 general elections.

The delegates from the seven Local Government Areas of the District, in a well attended Zonal primary held at Irepodun LGA Secretariat in Omu-Aran, had unanimously endorsed Ahmed against the incumbent Senator, Rafiu Ibrahim.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the primary, which was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere, was witnessed by party faithfuls and observers across the district.

It was also monitored by officials from the party’s national headquarters in Abuja as well as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ahmed in a statement attributed his emergence as the party’s Kwara South Senatorial Candidate for the general elections to politics of inclusiveness.

He said such development was championed by the family of the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki, who is also the National Leader of the party.

Ahmed while praising the current serving senator in the district, Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim for his act of maturity and gallantry, thanked the party’s leaders and other stakeholders for their support.

”I am highly pleased by my affirmation as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Kwara South Senatorial District in the 2019 general elections.

“This victory belongs to our political family and reflects the consensus and inclusive approach it has traditionally adopted.

“I thank my Leader, Sen. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, stakeholders, party elders and officials at all levels, supporters and all the good people of Kwara South and indeed Kwara State for this victory.

“I salute my brother, distinguished Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim for his support, maturity, gallantry and sportsmanship in the run-up to this victory.

“Sen. Ibrahim has demonstrated his loyalty to our political family and has a bright political future ahead of him.

“I must also commend my brother, Mr Gbenga Makanjuola for running a good race. It was all in a quest for service.

“Finally, I call on members of our great party, PDP, nationwide to nominate distinguished Sen. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, as our party’s presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2019 elections,” he said.