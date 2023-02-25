ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gov. Adeleke votes, commends INEC on BVAS

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has cast his vote in the ongoing Presidential and the National Assembly elections.

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.
Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Adeleke cast his vote at Unit 009 , Ward 2, Abogunde /Sagba, in Ede North Local Government area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The governor who arrived at his polling unit exactly 8:42a.m with his entourage, was accredited and voted at 8:44am.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the governor, after casting his vote, commended INEC for the use of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System(BVAS) for the exercise, noting that the machine was working well in his unit.

“The BVAS is here to stay and I commend INEC for the peaceful conduct of the election”, Adeleke said.

“I believe in the electoral system and I know my party will win in all the contesting positions in the state and across the nation .

According to him, report from other parts of the state shows that the election is going smoothly without any form of distraction.

Meanwhile, a 95-year-old woman, Mrs Rebecca Amusan, said she came out early to cast her vote because of her passion for a new Nigeria.

Amusan, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Polling Unit 9, Ward 2, CAC Primary School, Edun-Abon, in Ife North Local Government, said she came out as early as 6:00am to vote.

The nonagenarian said her desire to choose a better leader, who will bring peace and development to the country, gave her the needed strength to come out early.

Amusan, who was the first to be accredited, however, said she was not happy that the BVAS machine could not recognise her face and finger at first.

The nonagenarian, who later voted at 9:21am, said she was happy that her time and energy was not wasted.

“I came out early to vote because of my desire for a new Nigeria.

“I was here as early as 6:00am to vote, but I was not happy at first, when the BVAS could not recognise my face and finger, but I am happy that it went at the second attempt”, she said.

The Presiding Officer at the polling unit, Funsho Abdullahi, said voting started at 9:00am and attributed the delay to logistic reason.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was large turnout of voters and presence security personnel at the polling unit.

Speaking at the polling unit, Mr Tunde Olatunji, the Chief Whip of Osun House of Assembly, expressed hope that the election will be free, peaceful and fair.

Olatunji, who noted that people were eager to exercise their rights, said he was optimistic that the APC Presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, will emerge victorious.

“The electorate have decided who to vote for and I believe their vote will speak loud”, he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obasanjo, Osinbajo express satisfaction over election conduct in Ogun

Obasanjo, Osinbajo express satisfaction over election conduct in Ogun

Tinubu, APC candidates will emerge victorious at first ballot – Buhari

Tinubu, APC candidates will emerge victorious at first ballot – Buhari

FCT PDP Chairman, Sunday Zaka dies in motor accident

FCT PDP Chairman, Sunday Zaka dies in motor accident

Violence, intimidation disrupts election in Lagos

Violence, intimidation disrupts election in Lagos

I will win the presidential election - Kwankwaso

I will win the presidential election - Kwankwaso

Aduda votes, confident of returning

Aduda votes, confident of returning

Ganduje votes, says BVAS will enhance credibility of electoral process

Ganduje votes, says BVAS will enhance credibility of electoral process

We’re voting for better Nigeria —persons with disabilities

We’re voting for better Nigeria —persons with disabilities

Ibadan youths attack journalists on election duty

Ibadan youths attack journalists on election duty

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Obi, Tinubu exchange warm greetings at peace accord signing ceremony

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter:Wike]

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu