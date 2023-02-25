Gov. Adeleke votes, commends INEC on BVAS

The governor who arrived at his polling unit exactly 8:42a.m with his entourage, was accredited and voted at 8:44am.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the governor, after casting his vote, commended INEC for the use of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System(BVAS) for the exercise, noting that the machine was working well in his unit.

“The BVAS is here to stay and I commend INEC for the peaceful conduct of the election”, Adeleke said.

“I believe in the electoral system and I know my party will win in all the contesting positions in the state and across the nation .

According to him, report from other parts of the state shows that the election is going smoothly without any form of distraction.

Meanwhile, a 95-year-old woman, Mrs Rebecca Amusan, said she came out early to cast her vote because of her passion for a new Nigeria.

Amusan, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Polling Unit 9, Ward 2, CAC Primary School, Edun-Abon, in Ife North Local Government, said she came out as early as 6:00am to vote.

The nonagenarian said her desire to choose a better leader, who will bring peace and development to the country, gave her the needed strength to come out early.

Amusan, who was the first to be accredited, however, said she was not happy that the BVAS machine could not recognise her face and finger at first.

The nonagenarian, who later voted at 9:21am, said she was happy that her time and energy was not wasted.

“I came out early to vote because of my desire for a new Nigeria.

“I was here as early as 6:00am to vote, but I was not happy at first, when the BVAS could not recognise my face and finger, but I am happy that it went at the second attempt”, she said.

The Presiding Officer at the polling unit, Funsho Abdullahi, said voting started at 9:00am and attributed the delay to logistic reason.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was large turnout of voters and presence security personnel at the polling unit.

Speaking at the polling unit, Mr Tunde Olatunji, the Chief Whip of Osun House of Assembly, expressed hope that the election will be free, peaceful and fair.

Olatunji, who noted that people were eager to exercise their rights, said he was optimistic that the APC Presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, will emerge victorious.