Gov Abiodun congratulates president-elect Tinubu

Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kunle Somorin, on Wednesday in Abeokuta, said that all the major parties ran a very fierce campaign in the build up to the Feb. 25 elections.

The governor stated that the outcome of the elections had clearly shown that Nigerians were still in love with the party.

He said that now that the election was over, everybody must come together and chart a way forward for the country.

Abiodun said that every hand must be on deck to build a virile and more unified nation.

He hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free, fair and credible poll and allowing the will of majority of Nigerians to prevail.

The governor charged members of the opposition to see and accept the result of the presidential election as the true wish of the people, as statesmen, democrats and in the spirit of sportsmanship.

“In every contest, there will always be a winner and a loser; on a serious note, a perfect electoral process does not exist anywhere in the world, even in the advanced democracy that has been around for so many years.

“The last election in America, we saw it, there were hiccups here and there, so we will continue to evolve and we will get better.

“The victory is for democracy and we all must join hands to fight the macabre quartet of disunity, economic doldrums, insecurity and bad politics.

“It is time for good governance. In Ogun, for instance, we have been running an inclusive government and it is time to replicate it at the national level.

“I have no doubt that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect has solutions to most of the challenges keeping Nigeria down.

“It is time we rekindled and renewed the hope for a better, prosperous and secure nation,” Abiodun said.

The governor thanked the people of Ogun for trusting in the party and his administration, assuring that more goodies of democracy would be witnessed in his second term in office.

He called on the residents and people of the state to sustain the wind of change in the development of the state by voting for the APC in the governorship and the House of Assembly elections on March 11.