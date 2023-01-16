Goodluck Jonathan worried by negative energy towards elections

Speaking during the commissioning of the 1.15 kilometre Afi-Uko Nteghe Uda Bridge on Etebi-Enwang Road, in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State on Monday, January 16, 2022, Jonathan said he has observed the level of bitterness in campaigns, saying that politics is not about fighting, insulting or abusing one’s opponent.

Goodluck's point: While urging politicians to market their ideas during campaigns, the ex-president said politics of bitterness does not bring development to any nation.

He said: “I am a bit worried by the negative energy generated ahead of the 2023 elections. We have noticed a level of bitterness in our politics that does not bring development and I plead with politicians that marketing is about marketing your ideas. Politics is not about fighting, is not insulting, is not about abusing.

“We have been reading in the newspapers and social media of how billboards of presidential candidates, governorship candidates are pulled down and I believe by hoodlums, but sometimes, they say some governments even support those kinds of things."