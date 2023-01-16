ADVERTISEMENT
Goodluck Jonathan worried by negative energy towards elections

Ima Elijah

We have been reading in the newspapers and social media of how billboards of presidential candidates, governorship candidates are pulled down...

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)
In view of the 2023 general elections, the Former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan has expressed worry over what he described as ‘negative energy’ ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking during the commissioning of the 1.15 kilometre Afi-Uko Nteghe Uda Bridge on Etebi-Enwang Road, in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State on Monday, January 16, 2022, Jonathan said he has observed the level of bitterness in campaigns, saying that politics is not about fighting, insulting or abusing one’s opponent.

Goodluck's point: While urging politicians to market their ideas during campaigns, the ex-president said politics of bitterness does not bring development to any nation.

He said: “I am a bit worried by the negative energy generated ahead of the 2023 elections. We have noticed a level of bitterness in our politics that does not bring development and I plead with politicians that marketing is about marketing your ideas. Politics is not about fighting, is not insulting, is not about abusing.

“We have been reading in the newspapers and social media of how billboards of presidential candidates, governorship candidates are pulled down and I believe by hoodlums, but sometimes, they say some governments even support those kinds of things."

Speaking to his assignment in Akwaibom: Jonathan who described the bridge as one of the longest in West Africa, commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for his developmental achievements, saying his administration has good intentions for the Akwa Ibom people.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
