Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that he has not resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former President made this known in a statement issued to newsmen by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze.

Eze described the report as fake news, saying that Jonathan has no reason to leave the PDP.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a fake story published by an unknown website, alleging that former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Obviously, this is a fabrication borne out of mischief as the publishers of the fake story claimed that the former President made the statement while being interviewed by Nigeria News Agency, (NNA).

“There is absolutely no way the former President could have spoken to a non-existent news agency, as none in the country goes by that name. For the avoidance of doubt, Dr. Jonathan has no reason at this time to resign his membership of PDP, the party under which platform he became Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President and President.

“Those who derive pleasure in spreading fake information had better occupy themselves with more productive endeavours that are obviously more relevant to nation building.”

This is coming on the heels of the announcement by Otunba Gbenga Daniel, the Director General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization (APCO).

Daniel formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a letter addressed to the party’s chairman, Uche Secondus.