Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is capable of uniting Nigeria.

Jonathan said this at the PDP presidential rally in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state on Tuesday, January 29, 2019.

The former President also told those present at the rally that Atiku is a lover of humanity.

Jonathan said “Political office should not be used as instrument of punishment to the people.

“Atiku has love and understanding for the people of Bayelsa State and the Ijaws.

“Atiku will definitely bring the whole country together in unity and peace.”

ALSO READ: Tinubu reacts to Onnoghen's suspension, attacks Atiku

On his part, the PDP presidential candidate promised to empower women and youth in the country.

“Now is the time to secure the future of Nigerians.

“Youth and women empowerment is going to be top on my agenda, if elected as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Punch reports.

The PDP had earlier suspended its campaigns following the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.