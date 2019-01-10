Hassan gave the assurance in Kaltungo town of Kaltungo Local Government Area of Gombe state during the flag -off of the APC campaign, state chapter.

“I am assuring Mr President that APC will sweep positions at all levels through fair and credible elections in the state

“The crowd you have seen are true reflection of what will be obtainable during the general elections.

“Gombe is now home for APC because we have seen,felt and touched the developmental projects and achievements recorded by the present government, ” he said.

In his speech, Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF) said APC was a party for all Nigerians, regardless of their ethnic or religious inclination.

Also speaking Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, the APC Gubernatorial Candidate in the state, said the people of Gombe, especially Gombe south, the stronghold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had suffered greatly, which was why they stormed the rally to support APC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governors Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa and Mohammad Abubakar of Bauchi were among the dignitaries in attendance.