Gombe Governor says Tinubu/Shettima ticket is a masterstroke

The governor in a statement issued Tuesday, July 12, 2022, by his spokesperson, Ismaila Uba Misilli said Tinubu’s choice of Shettima will facilitate the party’s smooth sail to victory in 2023.

Describing the Vice Presidential candidate as a great asset to the APC, Governor Yahaya said Shettima would add immeasurable value to the presidential ticket.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not have made a better choice. Shettima is a highly cerebral, eloquent, competent, courageous, and cosmopolitan leader who has succeeded in building bridges, reputation, and friendships across the country; and I believe he has the capacity, acumen, and political sagacity to deputise the Jagaban Borgu,” he said.

He praised the former governor of Borno State saying his background as a former lecturer, banker, agricultural economist, and parliamentarian would make him a ‘round peg in a round hole’ as a vice president.

He added that the Tinubu/Shettima ticket has already given APC an upper hand ahead of the 2023 elections.

"The Tinubu-Shettima ticket is an excellent combination that has already given the APC an upper hand and set the opposition off-balance as we approach the elections,” he said.