Gombe governor casts vote, urges INEC to be more innovative

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, alongside his two wives, have exercised their civic rights at their polling unit, Yahaya Umaru 010 at Government Science Secondary School, Gombe.

Gombe Governor Inuwa Yahaya

The governor, on Saturday in Gombe, and his encourage arrived at the polling unit at exactly 11.56 a.m, and joined the queue.

Speaking to newsmen immediately after casting his vote, the governor said he was satisfied with the conduct of the election as everything was going on smoothly, and the electorate were calm.

“So far, so good. I have not heard of any complaints from anyone, expect little challenges and we are all human,” Yahaya said.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the wonderful initiative, urging the commission m to be more innovative in the future.

”I am urging INEC to be more innovative in the future so that things would be easier for everybody.”

Some of the electorate, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the polling unit, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election while hoping that the exercise would be free and fair.

However, Malam Mahammed Yayaji, the Presiding Officer, Adamu Umar 06 polling unit, Government Science Secondary School Gombe, said they were having challenges with the BVAS network.

“Everything is going smoothly except the BVAS network which is slow and delaying the process,’’ he said.

At Jekadafari 010, the Presiding officer, Mr Sani Yahaya, said everything was going smoothly, adding that “even though we encountered a problem with the BVAS, but after a few minutes, it picked up”.

NAN reports that at Malamkuri, Gandu, Idi and Kunbiyakunbiya polling units, the BVAS were working perfectly while voters were on queue waiting for their turns to vote.

