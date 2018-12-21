Mukkaddas gave the warning on Thursday, while speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting, organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Gombe.

The police boss said that any person caught in possession of any weapons during campaigns, rallies or elections would be arrested and made to face the full weight of the law.

He further warned politicians to guard against hate speech, destruction of posters, flags, billboards and other valuables belonging to their opponents.

The police boss urged them to play the game according to the rules to ensure a violence-free exercise in the state.

He also admonished the political class to educate the people of the state on the need to coexist peacefully with one another in the interest of development.

He further charged the people to strive to sustain the peace currently being enjoyed in the state.

Also, Mrs Adaline Patari, the acting state Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), called on politicians to educate their supporters on the dangers of engaging in election violence.

Patari said that it was necessary for politicians to educate their supporters on the need to eschew violent acts during the campaigns and elections.

“When politicians speak, their followers listen. So it is key to talk to them about the dangers of violence and remind them of what violence has done to us in the past.

“Democracy is about peace and development,” she said, adding that the people should join hands with the government to move the state forward.

The NOA boss lauded politicians in the state for their maturity, saying that the ongoung campaigns had been rancour-free.

According to her, “by this time of electioneering in the past, we used to witness high level of destruction and mutilation of campaign posters belonging to different political parties.

“But that is no longer the case,” she said, adding that efforts should be made to sustain the prevailing peace ahead of the polls.

Patari further charged political parties and the candidates to educate their supporters on their party logos to avoid confusion while casting their votes.

She said that such a measure would help to reduce the case of invalid votes and time spent by voters asking for help while trying to cast their votes.