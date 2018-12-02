Pulse.ng logo
GOGAN drums support for Buhari’s re-election

The Anambra Coordinator of GOGAN, Mr Johnbosco Onunkwo, gave the assurance shortly after the group staged a 5,000-man rally and launched Buhari Unity Band in Awka on Sunday, to support Buhari’s re-election.

  Published:
Buhari vows to do better if he wins re-election play GOGAN drums support for Buhari’s re-election (Twitter/@umaragare)

The Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria (GOGAN), a Non-Governmental Organisation, says President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019 will further guarantee economic and infrastructure development of the country.

The Anambra Coordinator of GOGAN, Mr Johnbosco Onunkwo, gave the assurance shortly after the group staged a 5,000-man rally and launched Buhari Unity Band in Awka on Sunday, to support Buhari’s re-election.

Onunkwo said the president had in the past three and half years laid foundation for the growth of the economy, infrastructure as well as fight against corruption and insurgency.

“The president has done well for the South East and Nigerians as evident in the many infrastructure projects executed.

“He started on a rough ground when he came in because those things he anticipated should be in place were not but within three and half years, he laid a foundation for the economy, infrastructure and fight against corruption and insurgency.

“We are now in the next level of cruising where Nigerians will start enjoying the dividends of democracy from the foundation laid, ‘’he said.

According to him, almost all the federal roads in the country have been attended to.

You can also attest to the Second Niger Bridge, the School Feeding programme as well as blocking of all revenue leakages.

“Nigeria’s economy ranks top in Africa.

“When the president took over a country that was sick, he took us to an intensive care unit in a hospital.

“We are now almost being discharged for us to move to the next level to reap from the solid foundation put in place by the president.

“We are begging that what Nigerians have seen is just the foundation and that we are going to the next level to experience physical quantum dividend of democracy in terms of security, economy, education and others,’’ Onunkwo noted.

He explained that the launch and rally were aimed at preaching peace and unity and to let the people know that Buhari had laid a solid foundation for Nigeria’s next level of development.

We also want to stop the campaign of calumny by the opposition against President Buhari’s administration and to educate all lovers of good governance in the state that Buhari is the way forward,’’ the coordinator said. 

