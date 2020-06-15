The Chairman of the Forum, Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, said this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

“The governors have collectively agreed to work to ensure strengthening fair and democratic internal party mechanism for the selection of party candidates in all elections, especially in respect of Edo and Ondo states 2020 Governorship election,” he said.

He recalled that the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC had on Saturday affirmed the disqualification of Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo and two other aspirants who had earlier been disqualified by the screening committee.

The three aspirants who were disqualified included Obaseki, Mr Chris Ogiemwonyi and Mr Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen.

“The Governors are confident that the party will resolve all current challenges and emerge stronger.

“The APC governors forum which had a teleconference meeting on Saturday unanimously reaffirmed its commitment to work for the unity of our party,” he said.