In a stroke of luck for Edo State; Governor Obaseki’s professional background ,experience and expertise in global economics and his role at the helm of leadership in various national and foreign organizations was a good backdrop to crafting the 6 major plinths that hold the pillars of his governance model and form the framework for the MEGA vision . These 6 pillars provided the background for organizing the programs that helped build a solid foundation and account for the rapid development of the State.

Within the space of 4 years, Governor Godwin Obaseki has put Edo state on the global roadmap by rolling out and implementing institutional reforms that have transformed State services, he has reconfigured the local economy and improved the daily living conditions of the people on far less resources (due to the oil crash).

His core mission which is to pull the people of Edo state out of poverty and achieve prosperity became a watchword. This model is definitely working as evidenced by the decreasing unemployment rate in Edo state from 25% to 19% within the span of 4 years. Numbers do not lie.

His fight for democracy has attracted attention and approval locally and globally, the public identify with his mantra that leadership is accountable to the people and democracy is not succession; the previous system of political godfatherism that was prevalent in Edo State deprives the 99% for the 1% thereby cheating the people of the life they voted for and deserve. In his first year as Governor, Mr. Godwin ensured godfatherism and political thuggery was eradicated and the power returned to the people and with that broad stroke he created the means for Edo to move forward. It will be a grave mistake to hand the State back to the old political party of godfathers thus jeopardizing the progress made in the last 4 years.

It has been inspiring to see the changes in the residents of Edo State, people are outspoken because they realize that Governor, Godwin Obaseki listens to the people and his plans are always for the collective good. They can give voice to their opinion, dislikes, dream and desires freely without the fear of intimidation or being attacked by any political thugs. The security, safety and the general well being of the people have been placed above the desires of the politicians.

Close to the end of his first term as Governor the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, many governments and businesses across the world scrambled to deal with the challenges of the pandemic and most are still getting a hang of the impact of Covid on the health systems and the economic fallout.

Once again the Governor Godwin Obaseki has proved himself a resilient leader by setting the pace in the response to combat the virus: The measures put in place to contain the spread of Coronavirus in Edo State include multiple screening centers set up across all the local Government areas, fully equipped isolation centers were operationalized and over 5,000 health care personnel trained.

Challenges do not deter Mr Obaseki , his mind is made up and he is committed to fulfilling his promises for Edo state. A man who has placed the interest of the millions of Edo people above the interest of the few deserves to continue leading selflessly.

GGO has changed the narrative of the popular saying “politicians are liars” by delivering on his promises of rebuilding the civil service, building new and extending the existing infrastructure, providing security of lives, property and investment which is evident by the Edo state Geographic information service. Increase in employment stirred by the new investment that the state now attracts. There have been more production centers and processing to stimulate the economy and our socio-cultural values have improved. The second term of this overachiever is non-negotiable. Edo state employs the use of technology more than any other state in Nigeria which has provided a seemingly stress-free and convenient way of getting things done.

Governance in Nigeria has always been associated with corruption, lies, laundering and underperformance but GGO presents a legacy of trust and a future for all to behold.

This is a featured post.