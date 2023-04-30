The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
APC youth leader backs Akpabio for senate president

Ima Elijah

APC youth leader urges President-elect Tinubu to prioritise merit and competence in appointees.

Godswill Akpabio [BBC]
Godswill Akpabio [BBC]

In the letter, sent to Pulse, Kwayi, who also coordinates the All Progressive Congress, APC, youths mobilisation Central Taraba, emphasised the importance of a supportive National Assembly, suggesting Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio for the position of Senate President, and Hon. Mukhtar Aliyu Betara for the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives.

"We strongly recommend His Excellency, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, a two-term governor of Akwa Ibom State and a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs for the plum job of Senate President," wrote Kwayi.

"The uncommon performer and reformer has a track record of excellence in public service and as such deserves the necessary support to pilot the 10th National Assembly to greatness."

The letter also called for the appointment of Hon. James Abiodun Faleke as Chief of Staff in the presidency, citing his exceptional loyalty and commitment to President-elect Tinubu's cause.

Kwayi also suggested Gen. Tukur Buratai, a former Ambassador to the Republic of Benin and a military strategist, for a political appointment in the new administration.

"We believe that General Buratai stands tall in the league of political stakeholders who stood to be counted in your quest for the Presidency. We plead that he should be adequately rewarded for his role in the success of your team," wrote Kwayi.

Kwayi also praised Hon. Betara, the current chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, for his institutional knowledge of parliament and commitment to youth inclusion in governance.

"Additionally, in an era of spirited advocacy for youths inclusion in governance, Hon Betara indeed stands out as that bridge between the young and the old," he said.

Finally, Kwayi urged the nation's security agencies to investigate individuals who have made allegations of drug dealings against President-elect Tinubu.

He called for those without credible information to be prosecuted for defamation of character and conduct capable of denting Nigeria's reputation before the international community.

Ima Elijah

ADVERTISEMENT

