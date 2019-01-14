Mr Ismail Oyefeso, Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP) Governorship Candidate in Ogun, says godfatherism and money politics will fail in the 2019 general elections in the state.

The 34-year-old Oyefeso made the remark in an telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

NAN reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) slated the 2019 governorship polls for March 2.

The JMPP candidate said that he would emerge as governor because he was passionate about Ogun people and their love him.

”Ogun is one of the states in Nigeria with a high level of awareness and informed electorate.

”It is not enough for the people to vote for me on the basis of being a youth, it’s a question of character, capacity, attitude and the ethical virtues required to propel the leading edge agenda for wealth creation in the state.

”The people of Ogun are watching the political melodrama going on in the build-up to the election this year.

”But I can tell you that my people are ready to shift from the old ways of doing things, they are ready to embrace change and this is what is keeping me going.

”Leadership revolution is in the minds of the people and you will be amazed by the supernatural power of creation that will shake the four pillars of Ogun for my sake,

”Godfatherism will fail in Ogun and moneybag politicians will be disappointed in the election,” he said.

He dismissed insinuations that with the big political parties’ participation in the poll, JMPP’s chances was uncertain.

”JMPP is not in battle with other political parties because light has no pact with darkness; the supernatural has dominion over the natural.

”JMPP is a supernatural party and other parties are natural so we are not in battle with them,” he said.

According to Oyefeso, JMPP is here to take dominion for the transformation of the entire nation.

”2019 will usher in a new era for Nigeria that I can assure you.

”Money will fail in 2019 and godfatherism will be disappointed through the 12 Pillars of Oath of Justice that has been taken to salvage Nigeria from the hands of some occultic leaders,” he said.

Oyefeso, who hails from Odogbolu LGA, is the Executive Director, Nigeria Youth in Politics and Chief Executive Officer, Exposure Multimedia Consult.