PDP primaries: God will continue to bless you, Peter Obi congratulates Atiku

Obi congratulated his 'leader', Atiku for emerging victorious at the PDP presidential primaries.

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi embrace

Presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, has congratulated former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on winning the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primaries.

Atiku was declared winner of the hotly contested election conducted at the velodrome complex of the Moshood Kashimawo Abiola Stadium, Abuja, on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Announcing the results, the Chief Returning Officer of the PDP 2022 Electoral Committee, Senator David Mark, said the former vice president polled 371 votes to clinch the coveted ticket.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, finished second with a total of 237 votes, while the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, recorded 70 votes to finish third.

Other aspirants with the number of votes polled include; Sam Ohuabunwa – 1; Anyim Pius Anyim – 14; Udom Emmanuel – 38 votes; Bala Mohammed – 20.

A total number of 763 delegates were accredited and casted votes as 12 votes were voided.

Obi, who was Atiku's running mate in 2019, took to his Twitter page on Sunday, May 29, 2022, to congratulate him on his win.

The former governor conveyed his and his family's goodwill message to the former Vice President who he described as his "leader' and "elder brother".

He said, "On behalf of my family, I sincerely congratulate my leader and dear elder brother, H.E @atiku, on his emergence as the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the @OfficialPDPNig. I pray that the Almighty God who sees your goodness will continue to bless you now and always. -PO"

Obi was also a presidential aspirant under the platform of the PDP before he left the party barely a week to the special convention.

He has since pitched his tent with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as he continues his quest for Nigerian presidency in 2023.

Obi's popularity has continued to soar especially on social media as many Nigerians continue to root for him as the ideal successor to President Muhammadu Buhari.

