‘God forbid I romance with APC, PDP’ – Kwankwaso

Ima Elijah

...56 days to the 2023 General Election...

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)
Former Governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has debunked rumours that he is working for another party coming 2023 general election.

Mr. Kwankwasko stated this while responding to questions from some of his supporters while featuring on a live radio program in Dutse, Jigawa State.

What Kwankwaso said: He said since he and his supporters joined the NNPP, some people have been concocting different kinds of lies just for their political reasons.

In his exact words: “I heard that some people are saying Northern elders met me and asked me to step down for a Northern candidate and some are saying I am romancing with APC.

“Who can tell us about Arewa? Who knows Arewa better than us? These are candidates that have issues with their qualifications and health.”

He explained that the news was baseless and was concocted by miscreants for political reasons to distract Nigerians.

“God forbid I work or romance with APC, PDP, I am for NNPP, there is no going back.

This is a golden opportunity for all Nigerians if they want things to change for the better. NNPP is the answer and if they want things to continue, so be it,” he added.

What you should know: With the G5 governors throwing weight behind the All Progressive Congress candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, many Nigerians have speculated that the NNPP presidential flag bearer will likely dissolve his campaign, and fuse his followings with his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi.

Countdown: 56 days to the 2023 General Election

Ima Elijah
