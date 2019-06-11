Gobir stated this in an interview with newsmen shortly after completing his accreditation ahead of the inauguration, coming up on Tuesday in Abuja.

He, however, expressed his reservation on the candidate for deputy senate president.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Francis Alimikhena, Orji Uzor-Kalu and Kabir Gaya, were among those contesting for the position of deputy senate president.

”I am not worried about the election of tomorrow, because what is right is right and what is wrong is wrong.

”What is right is that the person we are going to choose, we will choose him tomorrow.

”When we get to the bridge, we will cross it.

”Certainly, what the President wants is Lawan, and am going for Lawan,” he said.

However, when asked if he would vote for Omo-Agege, he simply said: ”On the deputy president of the Senate, that one is left to me, I think am going to make my decision.”

Gobir disclosed that the voting system would be a secret ballot going by the 2015 Standing Rules.

“The voting pattern is provided for in our standing rules; so I don’t think that it is going to be a problem.

”We are going to make use of the 2015 Standing Rules.

“You can, however, understand that senators can always adjust their procedures,” he said.

ALSO READ: President Buhari calls Abuja residents 'necessary evil'

Gobir assured that the silence of Senators-elect of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could mean acceptance of Lawan as the next senate president.

”The silence from the PDP senators-elect means acceptance; I don’t think that one is going to be any problem.

”So, I am not afraid because once somebody is silent, it means he has accepted the norm, and the norm is what APC wants.

”That is why you can see me very excited because there is no problem,” he said.