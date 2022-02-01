RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

‘Get your PVC ready,’ Ambode advises Nigerian youths ahead of 2023 elections

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Ambode also thanked his supporters for their ‘overwhelming endorsement' of his ‘modest contributions’ to the growth of Lagos.

Former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode [dailypost]
Former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode [dailypost]

Former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode has advised Nigerian youths to get their Permanent Voters Cards ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Recommended articles

The former governor in a statement shared via his verified Twitter handle, said the youths have the power, adding that their future is now.

Ambode also thanked his supporters for their ‘overwhelming endorsement' of his ‘modest contributions’ to the growth of Lagos.

twitter.com

He wrote: “After all we have been through, God has been faithful. Thank you for the overwhelming endorsement of our modest contributions to the growth of Lagos. It can only get better for Lagos, and indeed Nigeria.

“The youths are coming. The power is in their hands. Go and get your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ready. Your future is NOW!”

Ambode governed Lagos State from 2015 to 2019.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate passes Civil Aviation Bill

Senate passes Civil Aviation Bill

‘Get your PVC ready,’ Ambode advises Nigerian youths ahead of 2023 elections

‘Get your PVC ready,’ Ambode advises Nigerian youths ahead of 2023 elections

Hoodlums destroy Atiku’s campaign office in Gombe, set PDP Secretariat ablaze

Hoodlums destroy Atiku’s campaign office in Gombe, set PDP Secretariat ablaze

Fire Service alleges sabotage as fire razes Obasanjo's farm in Benue

Fire Service alleges sabotage as fire razes Obasanjo's farm in Benue

Nigerian policewoman becomes 1st female Multinational Force Adviser

Nigerian policewoman becomes 1st female Multinational Force Adviser

Ikeja Electric promises customers improved electricity supply in 2022

Ikeja Electric promises customers improved electricity supply in 2022

EFCC detains Medview Airline boss over alleged Hajj scam

EFCC detains Medview Airline boss over alleged Hajj scam

UNICEF welcomes release of 4 girls abducted by insurgents in Borno

UNICEF welcomes release of 4 girls abducted by insurgents in Borno

E-ticketing: NRC shortlists 5 firms to bid for Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe rail line

E-ticketing: NRC shortlists 5 firms to bid for Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe rail line

Trending

Sanwo-Olu says Tinubu is most qualified candidate for 2023 presidency

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Bola Tinubu (TheSun)

2023: Tinubu holds consultations in UK; hosts APC Leader, NDA team

Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu with some members of the Nigeria Diaspora for Asiwaju (NDA) in London on Jan. 30, 2022. [Twitter:@tirimisiyu2013]

2023: We're not searching for a replacement for Sanwo-Olu - GAC

Babjide Sanwo-Olu

I told Atiku to allow me to run for presidency because he's old, tired - Bauchi Gov

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar (L) and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed (R). [Punch]