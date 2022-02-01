‘Get your PVC ready,’ Ambode advises Nigerian youths ahead of 2023 elections

The former governor in a statement shared via his verified Twitter handle, said the youths have the power, adding that their future is now.

Ambode also thanked his supporters for their ‘overwhelming endorsement' of his ‘modest contributions’ to the growth of Lagos.

He wrote: “After all we have been through, God has been faithful. Thank you for the overwhelming endorsement of our modest contributions to the growth of Lagos. It can only get better for Lagos, and indeed Nigeria.

“The youths are coming. The power is in their hands. Go and get your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ready. Your future is NOW!”