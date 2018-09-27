Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Get live updates of Osun governorship rerun election

Osun Governorship Election Situation report from polling units in rerun (LIVE UPDATES)

Here is the situation report from the seven polling units that'll determine the winner of the Osun governorship election.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Electoral officers at the Osogbo Ataoja Ward 05 PU 017 play Electoral officers at the Osogbo Ataoja Ward 05 PU 017

Get live updates of what's going on in the seven polling units that'll decide the next governor of Osun State.

You will get first hand information from Pulse correspondents on-ground and Situation Room - a Platform of Civil Society Organizations working on elections, good governance and other issues in Nigeria.

The election that originally took place on Saturday, September 22, 2018, was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, September 23.

This was because the victory margin of 353 votes of first-placed candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke (254,698 votes) of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) over second-placed Gboyega Oyetola (254,345 votes) of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) was less than the 3498 votes cancelled in seven polling units.

The seven polling units where today's elections take place are Ife North, Ward 10, PU2; Ife South, Olode Ward 07, PU12, Adereti Village; Ife South Osi Ward 8 PU10, Aluti Erin Primary School, Albert village; Orolu Ward 08 PU001, Kajola village; Orolu Ward 08 PU004 Idi Iya village; Orolu Ward 09 PU 003 Gbogbo Primary School Adeleke; Osogbo Ataoja Ward 05 PU 017 Adewale Street.

There's a total of 3,498 registered voters in the affected polling units.

_____

09:26am: There are reports that hoodlums are turning back voters in Orolu, but police officers are doing their best to restore order.

_____

09:18am: Voters have started casting their votes at the Osogbo Ataoja Ward 05 PU 017 as it continues to rain. A woman, while drenched, remarked,  "Nothing go stop us today."

Voters cast their votes at the Osogbo Ataoja Ward 05 PU 017 play

Voters cast their votes at the Osogbo Ataoja Ward 05 PU 017

(Pulse)

 

_____

09:15am: Voters ran for shelter after it started raining in Osogbo, but have returned to queue in the heavy rain.

Voters at the Osogbo Ataoja Ward 05 PU 017 sought shelter when it started to rain play

Voters at the Osogbo Ataoja Ward 05 PU 017 sought shelter when it started to rain

(Pulse)

 

_____

09:02am: The streets housing all polling units have been barricaded by a detachment of stern looking police officers. Movement into streets isn't allowed unless you are from the media or an election observer.

The scene at Osogbo Ataoja Ward 05 PU 017 play The scene at Osogbo Ataoja Ward 05 PU 017 (Pulse)

 

_____

08:10am: There's already a long queue of voters at the Osogbo Ataoja Ward 05 PU 017 waiting to cast their votes.

Voters queue to cast their votes at the Osogbo Ataoja Ward 05 PU 017 play

Voters queue to cast their votes at the Osogbo Ataoja Ward 05 PU 017

(Pulse)

 

All the shops in the capital Osogbo are locked and only a few bikes are on the roads.

Empty road in Osogbo as Osun voters elect new governor play

Empty road in Osogbo as Osun voters elect new governor

(Pulse)

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ambode Read how Lagos Governor disrespected Aregbesola in his officebullet
2 Osun Governorship Election 3 Reasons why PDP beat APC in Southwest Statebullet
3 Osun Governorship Rerun Omisore agrees to work with APC after early...bullet

Related Articles

Osun Governorship Election SDP not in support of Omisore, APC pact
Osun Re-run Only God can help Ademola Adeleke – PDP
Osun Re-run 20 parties declare support for APC's candidate, Gboyega Oyetola
Osun Re-run Election State Govt. declares Thursday public holiday
Adeleke PDP candidate raises alarm over alleged threat to life, claims he's escaped 4 assassination attempts
Osun Election SDP candidate, Omisore, endorses APC to win rerun over PDP
Osun Election Police say armed thugs plan to cause gruesome violence during rerun
Osun Election Omisore directs supporters on who to vote for between APC, PDP in rerun
Osun Election EU, UK, US preach against "violence, intimidation, or vote buying" in rerun
Osun Governorship Rerun Omisore agrees to work with APC after early morning meeting

Politics

Wike goes to war with PDP presidential aspirants on primaries
Wike Rivers Governor goes to war with PDP over venue for national convention
SDP not in support of Omisore, APC pact
Osun Governorship Election SDP not in support of Omisore, APC pact
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that only God can give Ademola Adeleke victory in the upcoming Osun governorship re-run.
Osun Re-run Only God can help Ademola Adeleke – PDP
20 parties in Osun declare support for APC's Gboyega Oyetola ahead of re-run election
Osun Re-run 20 parties declare support for APC's candidate, Gboyega Oyetola
X
Advertisement