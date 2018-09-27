news

Get live updates of what's going on in the seven polling units that'll decide the next governor of Osun State.

You will get first hand information from Pulse correspondents on-ground and Situation Room - a Platform of Civil Society Organizations working on elections, good governance and other issues in Nigeria.

The election that originally took place on Saturday, September 22, 2018, was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, September 23.

This was because the victory margin of 353 votes of first-placed candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke (254,698 votes) of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) over second-placed Gboyega Oyetola (254,345 votes) of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) was less than the 3498 votes cancelled in seven polling units.

The seven polling units where today's elections take place are Ife North, Ward 10, PU2; Ife South, Olode Ward 07, PU12, Adereti Village; Ife South Osi Ward 8 PU10, Aluti Erin Primary School, Albert village; Orolu Ward 08 PU001, Kajola village; Orolu Ward 08 PU004 Idi Iya village; Orolu Ward 09 PU 003 Gbogbo Primary School Adeleke; Osogbo Ataoja Ward 05 PU 017 Adewale Street.

There's a total of 3,498 registered voters in the affected polling units.

09:26am: There are reports that hoodlums are turning back voters in Orolu, but police officers are doing their best to restore order.

09:18am: Voters have started casting their votes at the Osogbo Ataoja Ward 05 PU 017 as it continues to rain. A woman, while drenched, remarked, "Nothing go stop us today."

09:15am: Voters ran for shelter after it started raining in Osogbo, but have returned to queue in the heavy rain.

09:02am: The streets housing all polling units have been barricaded by a detachment of stern looking police officers. Movement into streets isn't allowed unless you are from the media or an election observer.

08:10am: There's already a long queue of voters at the Osogbo Ataoja Ward 05 PU 017 waiting to cast their votes.

All the shops in the capital Osogbo are locked and only a few bikes are on the roads.