Get a translator before punishing Tinubu, Osun Senator cautions Adamu

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Senator suggested that the APC National Chairman might need a good Yoruba translator before he erroneously carry on with his threat.

Senator Ajibola Basiru. [Twitter: @DrSRJ]

The Senator representing Osun Central, Ajibola Basiru, has urged the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, to enlist the services of a good Yoruba translator before he makes good of his threat to sanction the party's presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Basiru's caution comes after Adamu had hinted that Tinubu may be punished by the party over his comments 'against' President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that Tinubu, who spoke in Yoruba language during his interaction with Ogun APC delegates on Thursday, had said that without his support, Buhari wouldn't have emerged as president in 2015.

He recalled how the president had vowed not to contest election again after three failed attempts and how he (Tinubu) went to his house in Kaduna to convince him to give it another try.

“If not me that led the war front, Buhari wouldn’t have emerged. He contested first, second and third times, but lost. He even said on television that he won’t contest again.

“But I went to his home in Katsina. I told him you would contest and win, but you won’t joke with the matters of the Yorubas. Since he has emerged I have not been appointed minister. I didn’t get contract.

“This time, it’s Yoruba turn and in Yorubaland, it’s my tenure,” Tinubu told the delegates.

Reacting to the comment, Adamu told newsmen on Saturday that the party may consider a disciplinary measure against the former Lagos state governor.

“We may punish him (Tinubu) for his utterances against the President,” said the National Chairman.

In his reaction to Adamu's threat, Senator Basiru wrote on his official Twitter page that the Chairman may have been fed the wrong interpretation of what Tinubu said.

"I think the National Chairman of our party @OfficialAPCNg needs a good Yoruba translator so he will not rely on beer parlor translation in meting out his threatened “sanctions”!"

Meanwhile, the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation has said that the presidential aspirant's comments were not meant to disrespected Buhari.

The campaign Director of Media & Communications, Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement on Friday that the report of Tinubu's comments were “erroneous, misleading and mischievous.

Onanuga noted that Tinubu's comments were factual references that have been in the public arena and analysed for years.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

