Senator Gemade, who recently dumped APC for PDP, dumps PDP for SDP

Gemade Senator who recently dumped APC for PDP dumps PDP for SDP

His defection comes just two months after he dumped the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC).

Gemade, who recently dumped APC for PDP, dumps PDP for SDP play

Sen. Barnabas Gemade

(Guardian Newspaper)

Senator Barnabas Gemade (Benue North East) has dumped the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

His defection comes just two months after he dumped the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC) for the opposition party.

According to  report by Channels Television, the lawmaker said he joined the SDP because Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, betrayed him over the senatorial ticket for his constituency.

Gemade is a former PDP national chairman and was first elected to the upper legislative chamber in 2011.

