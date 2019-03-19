Daniel served as Director General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation (APCO) until his resignation from the party as contained in a letter addressed to PDP Chairman Uche Secondus.

There are insinuations that Daniel may just be flirting with the APC through his current political moves.

Here’s a timeline of what Daniel has been up to in the nation’s political landscape in recent times….

February 23, 2019

Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate, loses election to Muhammadu Buhari of the APC.

Buhari polls 15,191,847 of the total votes cast while Atiku gains 11,262,978 votes to come second.

Buhari beats Atiku with a vote margin of 3,928,869.

Gbenga Daniel oversees Atiku’s presidential campaign.

March 7, 2019

Gbenga Daniel asks his supporters to vote for Dapo Abiodun, APC governorship candidate in Ogun State.

He backs up his directive by lifting Abiodun’s hand in a symbolic endorsement gesture hours later.

The PDP's governorship candidate in Ogun is Buruji Kashamu.

“Going forward, I have directed all our structures state-wide to cast all their votes on Saturday for Prince Dapo Abiodun, another bona fide Remo son despite current party differences.

“I therefore enjoin all to please go and cast your vote on Saturday for Dapo Abiodun in the overall interest of our people. With best regards", Daniel says.

March 11, 2019

Dapo Abiodun is declared winner of Ogun governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

March 14, 2019

Gbenga Daniel resigns his membership of the PDP, quits partisan politics altogether.

“This is to inform you of my intention to resign from active and partisan politics with effect from today, the 14th day of March, 2019.

"My decision in this regard is entirely personal to me and having served in various capacities, including as Governor of Ogun State, I have resolved to immerse myself in some other vocations and take on some new challenges”.

March 17, 2019

Daniel informs the world that his supporters are pressuring him to join the APC.

A communique sent by Daniel’s team afterwards, reads as follows: With the seeming disdain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Southwest and Ogun State and most especially the person of Otunba Gbenga Daniel, his resignation from the party is a welcome development.

That members are hereby pleading with Otunba Gbenga Daniel to take them to the All Progressive Congress (APC) having supported the Governorship candidate of the party to win the election in the March 9, 2019 Governorship elections in Ogun State.

That Otunba Gbenga Daniel should consider this plea greatly.

After the meeting, His Excellency Otunba Gbenga Daniel left the gathering without any commitment to the plea. He later told the pressmen who swooped on him that he has listened to his people and will consider what he heard carefully. That was the summary of the meeting.

March 18, 2019

Daniel says no one should insult him for quitting politics and leaving the PDP.

Is he about to formally join the APC?