According to Daily Post, he said he resigned from PDP and quit partisan politics so younger politicians can come up.

On Saturday, March 16, 2019, the former Governor announced his resignation from the opposition party which he campaigned with during the just concluded presidential election.

Daniel’s resignation caused a stir as some people accused him of betraying the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Others called him a mole and alleged that he had a deal with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Governor asked his supporters to vote for the APC governorship candidate, Dapo Abiodun, who is now the Ogun state Governor-elect.

In his response, Daniel said he did not make any deal with APC.

“The position remains that I have resigned from the PDP and from partisan politics and that resignation is in writing and no ambiguity. The people say I must lead them to APC and as I speak I have not agreed.

“I have done and that is my decision. I’m back in my office and I’ve been in my office since Monday and I’m at peace. I moved to Government House in Abeokuta from this same office. Now I’m back because I’ve got work to do.

“The fact of the case is that we as younger people have complained about sit-tight leaders who do not create space for others to move up, and that for me to do what I’ve done, I should be commended," he added.

On allegations that he struck a deal with the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, he said “I have explained exhaustively the situation with our local politics and the reason for what we had to do without any preconditions or MOU or any financial consideration from any quarters, it’s just not in my character.

“But as we get older and more mature, in retrospect, we should make peace. So I have made my peace with all the people who have issues with me and they include Tinubu, Osoba, Obasanjo, even Kashamu. No more wars.

Gbenga Daniel also described Atiku as a strong politician and prayed for him to get justice at the courts.