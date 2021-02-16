Former Governor of Ogun State and Campaign Manager of the 'Atiku Abubakar for President' bid of 2019, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has dumped the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) for the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

Pulse understands that five governors of the APC, including the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, will receive Daniel into the APC fold shortly.

Daniel's defection will be held at his Asoludero Court, Sagamu, Ogun State later today, February 16, 2021.

Other Governors billed to welcome Daniel into the APC are those of Kaduna, Kebbi, Jigawa, and Ogun states – Nasir El-Rufai, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, and Dapo Abiodun respectively.

Gbenga Daniel to formalise move to APC soon (Punch)

Daniel's defection follows that of Iyiola Omisore on Monday. Former PDP campaign spokesperson, Femi Fani-Kayode, also looks like a medical away from formalising his move to the APC.

It's always transfer season in Nigeria's ideology-bereft political landscape.

Daniel, 64, governed the southwest state of Ogun from 2003 to 2011.