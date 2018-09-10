Gbenga Ashafa picks up APC Senate nomination form

news

Senator Gbenga Ashafa has obtained the senate expression of interest and nomination forms ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries scheduled to hold on September 26, 2018.

Ashafa was accompanied to the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, September 10, 2018, by Party Leaders from Lagos East, teeming supporters, family friends and well-wishers.

The lawmaker, who currently serves as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Land Transport, thanked the people for their massive show of support and steadfastness over the years.

Ashafa reaffirmed his belief in the power of the people as expressed through the ballot.

The Senator also urged them to maintain the same passion with which they voted him into office in 2015.

He said “I would like to urge you all to be responsive to this great power that you hold – the power of choice. To be able to choose is a power so great that the consequences of its use, or misuse, are always life-changing and defining. Year after year, since 2011, I have kept faith with you as your senator in the 7th and 8th sessions of the National Assembly.

ALSO READ: Senator Ashafa denies plan to run for Lagos Governor in 2019

"Through your contributions at our various townhall meetings and constituency outreaches, you have also kept faith by showing support and offering constructive criticisms which have helped to make me a better lawmaker and also make Lagos East a shining example of what it means to have a responsive senator.”

Praises Tinubu, Oshiomhole

Senator Ashafa also praised the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for ‘living up to the democratic tenets that have defined their journey as progressives.’

He called on all APC members living in Somolu, Bariga, Kosofe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ikorodu, Epe, Agboyi-Ketu, Eredo, Igbogbo-Baiyeku, Ijede, Imota, Ikorodu-North, Ikorodu-West, Ikosi-Isheri, Ikosi- Ejinrin and Lekki to turn out en-masse at the primaries.