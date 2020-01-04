The Minister of State for Transportation, Mrs Gbemisola Saraki has reacted to the demolition of Ile Arugbo, her family's political home that was recently demolished by governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbudulRazaq.

The minister condemned the demolition saying the state governor is using security agencies to settle political disagreement between him and the Sarakis.

Kwara State government demolished Ile Arugbo (home for the aged) around 4am on Thursday, January 2, 2020, claiming the property was illegally acquired by late Olusola Saraki.

The governor said, the land was originally designated for the construction of a secretariat and parking lot of the civil service clinic, but that it was unlawfully allocated to a private firm — Asa Investments Limited — without any record of payment to the state government.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara State recently demolished the political of the Sarakis in Ilorin. (The Guardian)

However, Gbemisola, who is in the same ruling party with AbdulRazak said she was saddened by the way the state government treated innocent and defenceless aged women, who were protesting against Ile Arugbo’s demolition.

In a statement on Friday, January 3, 2020, the minister called on Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to caution Commissioner of Police in Kwara State.

She said, “I call upon the Inspector-General of Police to caution the state Commissioner of Police. Using security agencies and live ammunition to settle political and personal scores is not what the Buhari administration is about. We must stand up against vindictive politics, driven by envy, motivated by jealousy and practised without integrity.”

Warning APC members in the state to be careful, Gbemisola said the ‘Otoge’ (It’s enough) campaign that brought in AbdulRazak as Kwara state governor is being made to look like it was about her family and not the failure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

She said, “Again, as a loyal and dedicated daughter of my father, Dr Abubakar Olusola Saraki, whom I hold in very high esteem, I did not want to express my opinion on the propriety of the governor’s recent political actions as it would be seen as biased because the late Waziri is my father. However, given the turn of events and the violent nature of the governor’s position, it is only right for me to speak now.

“There might have been some elements within my party, the APC, who wanted to change the ‘Otoge’ (It is enough!) narrative of the 2019 elections to be about the Sarakis, and not about what it was — the removal of a failing PDP administration.

“But clearly, by some recent steps taken, especially with Thursday’s actions, the Kwara State APC must be careful to not allow a few elements with their own agenda, other than governance, to turn their personal vendetta into the official position of the APC in the state. They must not be allowed to hijack the narrative of what our party stands for.”

She further said that the demolition of the building cannot erase the legacies of her father in Kwara state.

“At the end of the day, what is on that land is nothing — no block of flats that the family is getting rent from; no office building, no factory, or any other commercial venture. Just a bungalow where the old women gather and get their basic needs attended to.

“Nonetheless, were my father alive today, surely, he would have been saddened to see bulldozers in Ile Arugbo. However, I am comforted by the knowledge that my father’s good work and his respect, support and love for the aged, which was sadly lacking in the governor’s activities on Thursday, simply cannot be erased by demolishing a bungalow,”

Earlier, Oyinkansola Saraki, the younger sister of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, had also condemned Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for demolishing their family’s political home.

She said if her brother, Bukola had not messed up, AbdulRazaq “would not have smelt the governor seat talk-less of getting there.”