Gbajabiamila speaks on bid to become Tinubu’s chief of staff

Ima Elijah

“I could not leave Lagos because I was campaigning for my party..."

You're the hero of our democracy, Gbajabiamila congratulates Tinubu. [DailyPost]

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, denied rumors that he is seeking appointment as Chief of Staff to President-elect Bola Tinubu.

When asked about the speculation by reporters in Abuja on Monday, March 13, 2023, he stated that he is not lobbying for the position.

“I don’t know anything about that chief of staff thing,” Gbajabiamila responded.

What you should know: It's worth noting that Gbajabiamila was not present at the International Conference Centre (ICC) last week when certificates of return were presented to elected representatives by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“I was in Lagos and I could not leave Lagos because I was campaigning for my party.

“It’ll interest you to know that I was not here four years ago to pick up my certificate because I couldn’t make it,” he added.

The absence of Gbajabiamila at the certificate of return event fueled the rumour that he was interested in directly working under Tinubu in the next government.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

