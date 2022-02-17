RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gbajabiamila says probe of Nigerian Correctional Service has nothing to do with Tinubu

Bayo Wahab

There have been claims that the probe was a political move by the reps to get back Aregbesola for publicly insulting Tinubu.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila [NASS]
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila [NASS]

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives says the resolution of the house to investigate the state of Nigerian prisons under the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has nothing to do with Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The relationship between Aregbesola and his political leader, Tinubu seemed to have gone sour as the latter recently attacked the former in public.

Aregbesola while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress in the Ijebu-Jesa area of Osun State on Monday, February 14, 2022, had said that he revered Tinubu but he compared himself to God.

He added that the national leader of the ruling party foisted the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola on the people of Osun State against their will.

Following the open criticism of Tinubu’s political leadership by the minister, the reps ordered an immediate investigation over the usage of over N165 billion budgeted to the Nigeria Correctional Services (NCS) within the last two years.

Meanwhile, there had been claims that the probe was a political move by Gbajabiamila to get back Aregbesola for publicly insulting Tinubu.

But the Speaker while reacting to media reports on the claims said the probe has nothing to do with Tinubu.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

