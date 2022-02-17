Gbajabiamila says probe of Nigerian Correctional Service has nothing to do with Tinubu

The relationship between Aregbesola and his political leader, Tinubu seemed to have gone sour as the latter recently attacked the former in public.

Aregbesola while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress in the Ijebu-Jesa area of Osun State on Monday, February 14, 2022, had said that he revered Tinubu but he compared himself to God.

He added that the national leader of the ruling party foisted the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola on the people of Osun State against their will.

Following the open criticism of Tinubu’s political leadership by the minister, the reps ordered an immediate investigation over the usage of over N165 billion budgeted to the Nigeria Correctional Services (NCS) within the last two years.

Meanwhile, there had been claims that the probe was a political move by Gbajabiamila to get back Aregbesola for publicly insulting Tinubu.