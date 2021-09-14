Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has rubbished reports that he'll be a participant in the 2023 Lagos governorship election to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Gbajabiamila has no plans to fight Sanwo-Olu for Lagos Governor's seat
Gbajabiamila says Sanwo-Olu deserves a second term in office.
The veteran lawmaker said during a televised interview on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 that he has no immediate plans to contest for the position.
He noted that he doesn't want any distractions from the tough job he's currently doing at the federal level.
The 59-year-old further pointed out that the incumbent governor, a fellow party member, has been doing a good job and deserves a second term in office.
"It's been a difficult time in his last two years and he has come out well.
"So, why should anyone upset the apple cart? I think he is doing a good job," he said.
The lawmaker dodged further questioning on if he'll ever contest for the seat in the future.
Gbajabiamila was first elected into the lower chamber of the National Assembly in 2003 and has been re-elected ever since, currently serving a fifth term.
