Gbajabiamila endorses Laguda to succeed him at House of Reps

Gbajabiamila, immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, endorsed Laguda at an empowerment programme he organised for residents of Surulere 1 Federal Constituency on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that no fewer than 50 vehicles were distributed to beneficiaries of the programme.

The Chief of Staff said he was backing Laguda out of all APC aspirants for the forthcoming Surulere 1 Federal Constituency re-run election because he believed the former APC chairman would represent the constituency well if elected.

“In the next few weeks, the House of Representatives re-run election will be held in this constituency. The people of this great constituency will elect someone to succeed me at the House of Representatives.

“All the people that have indicated interest in securing the ticket of the party are my brothers: they are all part of my political family.

“However, the vacant seat can only be occupied by just one person. It is only one person who can represent the constituency and we are going to be choosing that person in the next few weeks.

“Personally, Fuad Laguda is my choice and I have endorsed him let me also add that the governor has also endorsed him so have all the elders of the party.

“In fact, the overall leader of the party, you already know the person I am talking about has endorsed him.

“I did not just endorse Laguda for nothing. I was in the House of Representatives for over 20 years, so I know what it takes to be a legislator and I know what it requires to be there and achieve results.

“We need someone to carry on with all the great things we achieved for Surulere and I don’t have any doubts in my mind that Fuad Laguda is capable and will do well if elected,” he said.

He urged residents to vote for APC in the re-run election to continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The chief of staff said he organised the empowerment to impact lives in Surulere and to show appreciation to the people for their support over the years.

He said his current position as the chief of staff would not stop him from connecting with the people at all times.

Speaking, Cornelius Ojelabi, APC Chairman in Lagos State, thanked Gbajabiamila for organising the empowerment programme.

He said the programme showed that the chief of staff cared so much about the people of Surulere.